subscribers-only,

Members of the Pomonal Men's Shed proudly unveiled their new home during a public opening ceremony on Thursday, February 17. The Pomonal Men's Shed started five years ago and has 35 members who regularly get together to work on community projects and provides a safe environment for men to get together to discuss their mental make new friends through sharing meaningful activities. Pomonal Men's Shed president Russ Kellett said the day "went really good" and was glad the members were finally able to showcase their hard work to the public. "All of the members have taken such pride in the place and I think they enjoyed showing it off," he said. "The shed is not just meeting the needs of its members but other community groups are using our meeting room to meet their needs." OTHER NEWS: A welcome to country opened proceedings performed by local aboriginal resident Yaaran Bundle. Ararat Rural City chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said men's sheds play a vital role in the community. "Pomonal Men's Shed plays a big role in improving social connections and the health and wellbeing of our residents," he said. "I'm glad to see that the Pomonal Men's Shed members have a new, purpose-built facility that provides more opportunities for men to meet, work on projects and socialise. "All men need a shed; a place where they can connect with others, have a serious conversation, and have a bit fun too." After lots of rallying and hard work, members of the men's shed, including the late Peter Shelley, received $66,272 towards the building of the new shed. Mr Kellett highlighted the work of Peter Shelley, who unfortunately passed away mere months before the shed was completed. "Peter Shelley was the main worker who lobbied all the council and government folk to get a shed for Pomonal," he said. "It was his dream to meet the need he saw for the men of our community. "He secured all the funding and also got the support of the whole community for the shed; he even designed the shed that we continued to build to his plans after his passing. "He is the only person to be shown on our wall of honour so far." OTHER NEWS: Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong was in attendance to reveal a commemorative plaque in Peter Shelley's honour that lies at the grounds of the shed. The opening was attended by community members, government officials and students from Pomonal Primary School, which has a close relationship with the men's shed. After the shell of the building was built, the members constructed a wall creating both areas and have done all the work to fit out both the workshop and meeting room/kitchen. The men's shed meets on Mondays for their social day, Thursday's for their project day, and on the last Sunday of the month, the shed puts on a sausage sizzle at the Pomonal Market. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/cb8794c8-9549-42b8-9292-47c1bee404cd.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg