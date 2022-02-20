sport, local-sport,

NERVES could be felt right around City Oval, Horsham on Sunday, February 13 as Grampians Cricket Association just held on against Horsham in their representative showdown for the season. A cricket match to encourage players to play at a higher level than the home and away season and a replacement for country week, the cross association rivals didn't hold back when putting on a heartstopper. Grampians' youngster James Phillips had plenty riding on his shoulders as he took to the crease in Grampians' innings - the team needing two runs to win but were nine wickets down. The hero or the villain - teammates said the colour drained from Phillips' face when he realised the task ahead of him. READ MORE: It would have been a long walk from the shade at City Oval to meet fellow player in blue Michael Harricks to try with all his might to score the two runs needed. Harricks sitting on 17 knew the opposition bowlers were eager to roll the visiting team and take the honours away from the Grampians who held onto them since the 20-21 season. Phillips managed to hold his nerve and get his two runs - Grampians claimed a one-run victory. Despite the low scoring affair, there were plenty of highlights from the match. Horsham Cricket Association batted first and it wasn't long before Grampians' Callum Baker claimed the first wicket in the first over. IN MORE NEWS: Matt Heffer claimed his first wicket in the second over, his first for the day. It was the start of a solid day out for the lanky bowler - notching up three wickets next to his name in seven overs throughout Horsham's innings. Baker and Harricks both ended the innings with two each and Tom Eckel and Phillips chipped in, both with singles. Jake Leith was a standout with the bat for Horsham, scoring 42 before being dismissed via a mid-field catch from Jack Cann off a Harricks. Horsham's tail-enders stood up with Tyler Puls and Brad Alexander posting 22 and 23 respectively to help boost the innings to 132 off 42.3 overs. With an impressive performance from the bowlers, it was the Grampians' batter's turn after lunch to put some damage on the scoreboard. Captain Sam Cocks and fellow opener Eckel couldn't get a partnership going early but a handy 35 from Nic Baird and Jarrod Blandford's 42 which made the Grampians team regain their confidence of taking home a win. Ever-reliable Rick Peters was able to partner up with both big hitters to help them gain momentum on the pitch. Horsham's Chaminda Gamage did most of the damage for the home team cleaning up four of Grampians' wickets. Baxter Perry chipped in with two and singles were recorded for Tony Caccaviello, Matt Combe, and Puls. Horsham got a look in after wickets tumbled around Grampians' Harricks, who looked to be the last man standing. In enters Phillips and as they say, the rest is history - which is where the Grampians' name will sit until next season. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

