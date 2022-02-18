news, property,

LAND: 32.3 ha (80 ac) Expressions of interest AGENCY : Nutrien Harcourts CONTACT : Brad Jensen on 0438 521 039 INSPECT : By appointment This well located property, in prized grazing and cropping country, lends itself to a multitude of agricultural pursuits. The property presents an ideal opportunity as an add-on to an existing operation or as an ideal way to start a farming enterprise. Well fenced, the property has been farmed predominantly as a cropping operation in addition to prime lambs. The total land size is approx. 32.3 hectares (80 acres), with magnificent 360 degree views. The acreage has good fencing, an extensive pasture improvement and fertiliser history, with productive dark loam soil. There is excellent water catchment with one large dam and a small dam. This highly versatile mixed farming operation is ideally situated to suit prime lamb, hay production and cropping pursuits. Located approx. 60 mins West of Ballarat and two hours from West of Melbourne, inspection is by private appointment only.

