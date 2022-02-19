subscribers-only,

Moyston-Willaura has made key coaching appointments and player signings ahead of the 2022 Mininera season. The Pumas finished eighth on the Mininera and District Football League ladder in season 2021, with three wins from 11 matches. Head coach Aiden Lee was proud to announce the senior and reserves coaching lineup for the upcoming season. Nick Clarke has joined from the Stawell Swifts as a bench coach and Josh Walters-Marsh will be taking on his first senior assistant coaching role from Learmonth. Bear Smith (Great Western) and Luke Stevens (Stawell Swifts) have also joined the club to coach the reserves. OTHER NEWS: Lee said when he was appointed to the head coach role in December he wanted someone that could be on the bench that he "could trust to make the right moves". "I needed someone there who knows what they are doing and would do the right thing by me and the boys out there," he said. "I just asked Clarkey (Nick Clarke) and he was pretty interested in doing it and we went from there. "We were also looking for an assistant coach. I thought, why not give a young fella a go. "We had a sit down with Marshy (Josh Walters-Marsh) and he was really keen to do it." Lee said season 2022 would be a good opportunity for some guys to get some experience at the senior level as the club has a host of new players. "There are actually 19 new guys who are coming to the club or who are coming up from the juniors," he said. "Not all of those blokes will be playing senior footy, but we are just targeting anyone who is a good bloke who will fit into the culture we are trying to build." Lee was able to reveal four recruits, with three hailing from the Stawell Swifts. Young midfielder Zac Varley has made the switch from the Swifts in the HDFL, where he gained his first taste of senior football. "He is going to have a run through the midfield and up forward, he loves going in for the contest," Lee said. "I believe he is going to be pretty important for us." Will Pederson has joined the club after playing a season with Stawell, while his brother Darren has also committed to the club and will be travelling from Geelong each week. Lee said he expected new Alex Close (Stawell Swifts) to be one of his targets up forward in season 2022. "He has played predominantly in the reserves at the Swifts but he is a very good goalkicker and with good feed from the midfield he will kick a fair few for us each week," he said. OTHER NEWS: With a relatively new group, Lee expected some older players at the club to step up this year. "Luke walker has been playing in that wing role in the last couple of years and he is starting to build his fitness up," he said. "I am hoping he stays injury-free and has a really good year. "Luke Robinson hasn't played much senior footy in the last couple of years and is keen as mustard and will be a pivotal part of our backline. "Josh Pianta has also recommitted and is going to be a good asset for us in the backline. "Pat Frawley has decided to have a year off coaching and focus on playing senior footy, he will be really crucial for us through the midfield." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

