subscribers-only,

The Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market is returning in 2022 after more than a year on hiatus. After not being able to run in 2021 due to COVID-19, the market will be is held adjacent to Willaura Health Care on Delacombe Way on Sunday, March 6, from 10am-2pm. Willaura Health Care Auxiliary president Heather Fleming said she was "thrilled to bring the Auxiliary back to Willaura" and hoped the wider region would come and support the event. "It is our major fundraising event for the year and we were very disappointed we couldn't run the event in 2021," she said. "We have had over 1000 people come through our market previously, so it is a much bigger event than when we first started. "We welcome everyone to come, although we do ask visitors to the market to consider giving the auxiliary a gold coin donation." OTHER NEWS: There is a wide variety of stalls available from local producers and artisans. "People in our region are extremely talented," she said. "It is amazing what they can make and sew and grow and bring to the market. "Anyone who comes to the market we invite them to look out for us and hopefully support us, they will find delicious home made goods at our auxiliary stall." OTHER NEWS: Mrs Fleming said the market was still on the lookout for potential stallholders. "It is not too late, it is a lovely market and there is room for more stall holders," she said. "Potential stallholders are welcome to go online to the Willaura Market site or contact Jodie Holwell by emailing jodie.holwell@eghs.net.au. Long time friends of the market Ziggy and Ruth will once again be entertaining market-goers with their music. There is no vaccination requirement for the market; however, there will be a QR code for visitors to check in. Visitors are also encouraged to stay until the end of the market where the Willaura Health Care Auxiliary will be drawing a raffle, with tickets available to be purchased at the event. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/050ced74-088a-4bab-8b26-e2f54df9ea4f.PNG/r0_335_790_781_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg