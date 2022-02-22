subscribers-only,

Friends, family and staff gathered to celebrate and acknowledge the lengthy contribution of Agriculture Division manager, Greg Gason, at a special event on February 17. 2022 marked 40 years with the company for Mr Gason since joining the company in January 1982, Mr Gason said he was "thrilled" in recent weeks to be congratulated by so many for reaching the milestone. "The most precious aspect of working here has been the relationships with fellow employees," he said. "I have been blessed with good health throughout most of my working life and have had the privilege of working with many talented people here. I would like to think that I have contributed to the success of the company, but I know it takes a team effort from all staff in all areas, and dare I say, I believe we have had divine intervention as well." OTHER NEWS: After graduating from university with a degree in mechanical engineering, Mr Gason worked as the Engineering manager, before overseeing technical services and becoming Agricultural Division manager. Mr Gason has also served as a director on the board for 30 years. Former Gason engineer Richard Davis, said the friendship he formed with Mr Gason was memorable in an email read out by Wayne Gason. "I had the pleasure of working with you for 24 of the 25 years I was in the company, during which there were a lot of memorable experiences and friendships made," he said. "At the end of the shift, many of us would head home and think of anything but work, but Greg would spend many long hours outside of work, often planning and strategizing late at night." Neil Harvey, who worked alongside Mr Gason in research and development said he found Greg "always thought of other people". "I found you approachable, you looked after me when I had a bad back," he said. "I'll always remember that." OTHER NEWS: Gason Managing Director, Wayne Gason, said Mr Gason had made an enormous impact on the company over the past 40 years. "Your commitment to the job is a shining example to many others," he said. "40 years is a special milestone, one in which only a handful of people have reached, at Gason." Mr Gason concluded the ceremony by once again thinking about his fellow employees. "My wish is that everyone here enjoys their time working at Gason, however long that may be," he said. "Also that each one of us experiences the company's core values of honesty, respect, and openness, along with recognition." Mr Gason was presented with a certificate of appreciation and an accommodation voucher to celebrate the milestone.

