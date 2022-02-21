subscribers-only,

Ararat Fitness Centre is encouraging more swimmers to jump in the water and record their laps for the season as part of the centre's Lap Legends challenge. Lap Legends is an honesty-based activity run by lifeguards at the Ararat Indoor Pool to encourage residents to get active and record their laps regularly. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison commented on the friendly competition run by the Ararat Fitness Centre to encourage residents to record their laps for the year. OTHER NEWS: "Ararat Fitness Centre plays a vital role in supporting opportunities for our community to participate in physical activity, enhancing our community's health and wellbeing," he said. "Lap Legends is a fantastic initiative that not only encourages swimmers to do their best but reignites their passion for swimming - a vital life skill, sport and recreational pastime. "The swimmer with the most kilometres clocked at the end of the year will receive a prize and certificate from the Fitness Centre." Last year's winner, Krys Syrota, clocked up 288.4 kilometres, followed by Hannah Syrota with 174.5 kilometres and Tracie Laidlaw with 137 kilometres. On the walls of the Ararat Indoor Pool is the Butch Brasser Memorial - Lap Legends board to honour local resident, Butch Brasser, who championed swimming. "Butch Brasser was an avid lap swimmer and was always at the pool at 6am every morning - he was a huge personality always encouraged people to do their best and swim better," Group Fitness Centre Instructor Ms Rhonda Malcolm said. "A core group of residents, including myself, would swim together - Butch would make up challenges to get our strength up and encouraged us to do more. OTHER NEWS: "Lap Legends is about recording your personal best in memory of a beautiful man who pushed us all to do our personal best." The Centre encourages swimmers to partake in the challenge to stay motivated throughout the year - simply tell one of the lifeguards how many laps you swam at the end of your session, and they'll help keep a record on the big board. For further information or to get involved with the Lap Legends challenge, speak to one of our lifeguards at the Ararat Indoor Pool. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

