Ararat Rural City Council is investing $13,000 across five community projects to enhance community wellbeing and foster greater connections through the latest round of the Community Support Grants. Successful projects for this round were awarded to Aradale Bowls Club, Lake Bolac Eel Festival, Moyston Sheepdog Club, Upper Hopkins Landcare Group and Willaura Health Care Auxiliary. Ararat mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said Council's program was designed to fund community events, culture exhibitions, and projects that enrich the community. "Ararat Rural City Council has consistently provided financial support to local groups, clubs and organisations across the municipality for several years," she said. READ MORE: "The funding will provide community-based organisations, groups and clubs across the municipality with opportunities to upgrade facilities, improve services and deliver successful events. "The Grants will support a refurbishment of the clubhouse kitchen for Aradale Bowls Club, and event support for the Lake Bolac Eel Festival, the 94th Moyston Sheepdog Trials, Garden Day for the Upper Hopkins Landcare Group and the Willaura Healthcare Outdoor Market." READ MORE: Lake Bolac Eel Festival Committee Chair, Rachel Taylor was pleased to have Council support for their upcoming event held on 25 - 26 March. "This grant will help support the Eel Festival workshop presenters and keep the cost of tickets affordable to attendees," she said. "Their presence in the area will support local businesses, including food outlets and accommodation providers, and help create community networks." The next round of Ararat Rural City Council's Community Grants will open on March 1. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

