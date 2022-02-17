QR check-in rules scrapped at retail, eased COVID rules announced

Venue density quotas will be scrapped and Victorians will no longer be required to check into retail, schools and workplaces using QR codes, under fresh changes to COVID-19 restrictions. Premier Daniel Andrews announced some restrictions will be eased from 6pm on Friday, as the state's Omicron wave begins to ease. "Density limits in hospitality and entertainment venues will be gone," he told reporters on Thursday. "QR check-in requirements will be removed for retail venues, schools, included early childhood educations, and in many other workplaces." However, patrons at restaurants and pubs will still be required to check in using a QR code, to ensure those attending are double dose vaccinated. Additionally, surveillance testing in some key industries will no longer be required and hospital bubbles will be removed. READ MORE: It is also foreshadowed that the easing of mask rules could be announced next week. School students and staff will still be required to undertake fortnightly rapid antigen tests, Education Minister James Merlino said. International arrivals will no longer have to obtain an international arrival permit and unvaccinated international travellers will have their quarantine period halved from 14 to seven days. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/08e37d87-b84d-427c-bbdf-11bb0a511129.jpg/r0_97_2734_1642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg