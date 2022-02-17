subscribers-only,

On the first Thursday of every month, a newly formed Stitching Circle will be held for any hobby knitters, stitchers and crocheters at the Ararat Gallery TAMA. The stitching circle is a free social group that helps residents enrich their lives through activity and social connections over a stitch. Ararat Rural City Council Mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong is pleased to see Ararat Gallery TAMA supporting a new community initiative. "Ararat Gallery provides a range of services and programs that foster community connections, creativity and skills sharing", she said. "The idea behind the initiative is for a group of people to gather once a month at the Ararat Gallery to knit, sew or stitch away. "The stitching circle allows others with similar passions for making to connect with other like-minded crafters or simply try something new." Leading the group is local textile artist and Gallery volunteer, Sue Kennedy, who was keen to see new members and regain connections curbed by the pandemic. "I attended a stitching session in the Gallery one afternoon as part of a special event and thought it would an appropriate activity for the Gallery to carry out, especially with its connection to textiles," Ms Kennedy said. "The group is open to all skill levels its not about the end product, rather the process of making something or trying something new along the way. "I find the art of needlework to be relaxing, almost like a form of mediation at times. In a stitching circle, you are making connections in the cloth of your stitches and with other people at the same time." The next Stitching Circle will be held on Thursday, March 3 2022, all varieties of stitching and skill levels are welcome to join in the fun. "Were also looking at creating starter stitch kits with a guide of simple stitches for new crafters to try," Ms Kennedy added. The Gallerys Stitching Circle is free to join and open to all skill levels simply bring a needle, thread, and a piece of cloth if you have them at home as limited supplies are available at the Gallery. For further enquiries, contact Ararat Gallery TAMA on (03) 5352 0220.

