ADTA Tennis wrapped up last weekend with two stellar matches played across the region with all teams having something to play for. Buangor travelled to Landsborough to try and sneak their way into the top four and feature in this weeks finals clashes, while Crowlands went to Amphitheatre to attempt to cement their spot in the post-season. In Landsborough, the Buangor men came out firing. Ben Hartwich and Michael Hope took out Aiden Lee and Liam Scott, while Chris and Phil Hartwich also managed a good win over Theo Browne and Karl Scott. The saving grace for the Landsborough men was surely the winning combination of the Scott brothers over the more experienced combination of Hope and Phil Hartwich. The ladies court was a complete mirror image, with Christiana Henke dropping only two games in the Ladies matches, teaming up with Claire Monaghan to defeat Kim Hartwich and Will Hope, and then with Isabella Browne to claim a second win over Kim and Muffy Dyer. In the other encounters, Isabella Browne and Simone Scott managed a close win over Muffy and Katie Sandford, and Claire and Simone defeated Will and Katie in an equally tight set. IN MORE NEWS: At a section a piece, it was down to the Mixed sets again to determine the outcome. Ben and Kim Hartwich came out strong for Buangor, edging out Aiden Lee and Christiana Henke, with Michael and Will Hope doing the same. Theo and Isabella Browne won a magnificent tiebreaker to edge Landsborough back into it, and the Simone and Karl Scott combination landed the final blow, winning 8-2 to claim the section points by a meagre two games. Landsborough held tough to ensure that they feature in this weekends finals against Ararat! Over at Amphitheatre, it was an undermanned Crowlands side fighting against the top team, with the Home side starting very strong. Josh Barker and Trevor Field came out guns a-blazing, taking down Keith Boatman and Hayden Price without dropping a single game. On the other court, the well drilled duo of Julia Boatman and Kate Vance (stepping into the roles on the Men's court in the absence of some players) won a hard fought tiebreaker against Darryl Driscoll and Will Edgar. The remaining games went the way of Elmhurst-Amphitheatre in the Men's, to close out a dominant performance. Across on the Ladies court, the opening two games followed the trend set on the Men's courts. Mel Murnane and Sally Roberts defeated Marylou Boatman and Alana Newberry, while Aimee Harrison and Heather Driscoll followed suit against Jess Frampton and Annabelle Price. A fightback from Marylou and Jess gave some hope to Crowlands side, but they failed to capitalise and went down in the ladies set. READ MORE: The mixed sets, much like many sets throughout the day, went the way of Elmhurst, however not without a battle. The Crowlands outfit managing to take the sets pretty deep in the day to set them up for a rematch next week, as they cemented fourth position, meaning that they will take on Elmhurst-Amphitheatre again in seven days time. Wonderful tennis played by all, and as the home and away season draws to an end, we look forward to the Semi Finals. In the first Semi Final, a rematch from this week occurs as the top placed Elmhurst-Amphitheatre plays the fourth placed Crowlands, and in the other match, the second placed Ararat side will take on the third placed Landsborough outfit. Matches will be played at the Ararat Courts in Lowe Street, with matches kicking off at 1pm sharp. It will be an amazing day of tennis, and we encourage anyone who has followed our season over the year to make their way down to see who will play off for the 2021/2022 Premiership! The best tennis is still to come!

