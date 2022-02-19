subscribers-only,

The Ararat Rural City Council unanimously voted in favour of the motion agenda item 2.2 of the planning of a four lot subdivision at 1 Blackie Avenue at the February 15 council meeting. Council heard objections from the public in accordance with Section 60 of the Planning and Environment Act 1987, where Council must consider 'all objections and other submissions which are received, and which have not been withdrawn' The primary concerns from the six concerned residents were laneway access, servicing and privacy/noise concerns. Cr Beales said personal feelings "must be put aside" when dealing with these matters. "I realise that people have their opinions and often seek information that supports their opinions," he said. "I have always found this difficult as I believe having an opinion is good but you need to seek information which not only confirms your view but also disproves your view." OTHER NEWS: Cr Allgood said she felt "very sad" when she read the letters of objections and that she heard the speakers. "It takes a great deal of courage for these people to get up and speak, but as previous speakers have said they've answered most of the questions and as sad as I am I am happy to support the motion," she said. "I think the objectors have done an excellent job in being able to get the idea to get the planning permit from five down to four, that's an excellent outcome for them." Notice of application was carried out by forwarding notices to respective owners and occupiers in the surrounding area. The proposal consisted of an application for a five lot subdivision at the property 1 Blackie Avenue Ararat. Subdividing the existing dwelling with frontage to Blackie Avenue and creating four new, smaller lots behind the existing dwelling. The total areas of the proposed lots consist of: The subdivision was compliant with the Planning Scheme design and subdivision provisions in Clause 56.

