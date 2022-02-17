subscribers-only,

Round 14 of the Grampians Bowls Association saw dominant displays in both divisions with Stawell Bowling Golf Bowls Club (division one) and Stawell Bowling Club (division two) ending the season on top of their respective ladders. There were some exciting matches in the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1 2021-22 competition, with Aradale claiming a 12 point victory over VRI. Lake Bolac (75 shots) defeated Landsborough (56 shots) to win by 10 points to two. Landsborough claimed the first rink with 23 shots to 21 before Lake Bolac fought back to win the second, 25-17. Lake Bolac won the third rink 29-16, to win the matchup. Stawell Golf Bowls Club (83 shots) came out swinging against Ararat (51 shots) to claim a 10 points to two victory. Ararat won the first rink 21 shots to 26, however Stawell won the remaining two rinks to seal the victory and consolidate their spot on top of the ladder. Meanwhile, Aradale (83 shots) convincingly defeated VRI (57 shots), claiming all 12 points. VRI Bowls put up a fight in the first two rinks losing 20 shots to 18 and 29 shots to 25. Aradale dominated the final rink, winning 34 shots to 14. In the final match of the round, Stawell (70 shots) muscled its way past Chalambar (67 shots) to record a eight point win. Chalambar got off to the best possible start with a 24-11 shot victory, although Stawell fought back to win the second rink 33 shots to 16 and would seal the victory with a 27 shot to 17 third rink win. Round 14 results saw Stawell Golf Bowling Club remain on top of the ladder with 101 points, seven wins and a percentage of 122.8. Lake Bolac moved into second spot with 100 points, seven wins and a percentage of 105.6. The Semi-Finals of the Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition is scheduled in for February 19: Last week's Grampians Bowls Association Pennant Division two included some big wins, including three wins by 10 points or more. Lake Bolac Black (66 shots) defeated Lake Bolac Red (59 shots) to claim a ten point to two victory. Black won the first two rinks 25 shots to 15 and 28 shots to 14, sealing victory. Despite the tie all but over, Red would still keep fighting to win the last rink 30-15. Ararat Green (85 shots) easily defeated Stawell Golf Bowling (58 shots) to claim a 10 point victory. The first rink ended in a tie with both teams scoring 20 shots each. Ararat would then flex their muscles to win the second rink 37 shots to 18 and the third 28 shots to 20. Aradale (80 shots) comfortably defeated VRI (58 shots) to claim a 10 point victory. VRI and Aradale drew their first rink with both teams scoring 25 shots. Aradale would then show why they are a title contender by winning the final two rinks in convincing fashion. Stawell (81 shots) defeated Ararat Gold (69 shots) by 12 points to consolidate their spot on top of the ladder. Heading into finals, Stawell have stretched their lead over the competition and sit comfortably on top of the ladder with 10 wins, 129 points and a percentage of 139.1. Aradale sit in second place with eight wins, 114 points and a percentage of 125.7. The Semi-Finals of the Pennant Division two 2021-2022 competition is scheduled in for Saturday February 19:

