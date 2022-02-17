subscribers-only,

The Willaura Health Care Auxiliary is a regular caterer at the annual Mount William Charolais cattle sale but this year also benefited through the generous donation of the sale of a heifer. Principal of Mount William Charolais Rob Abbott and family donated $3750 to the Auxiliary through the sale of the heifer, continuing the long term support by the Abbott family of East Grampians Health Service and Willaura Health Care. Auxiliary president Heather Fleming thanked Rob Abbott and the Abbott family for their continued support. "The Auxiliary is delighted with the generosity displayed by the Abbott family," Mrs Fleming said. "We value the opportunity to cater at the sale every year, and to receive the proceeds of the heifer is a tremendous bonus." READ MORE: The Auxiliary raises funds for Willaura Health Care, a campus of East Grampians Health Service, and EGHS chief executive Nick Bush thanked all members for their tireless work over many years. "The Auxiliary are wonderful supporters of Willaura Health Care," Mr Bush said. "I would also like to thank the Abbott family for their generous donation to the Auxiliary and Willaura Health Care, with the donation going towards improving the lives of residents and patients at Willaura through new equipment, and activities and excursions." Mrs Fleming said the Auxiliary is still receiving funds through its Grain Drive, and farmers are reminded that they can still donate. The next Auxiliary event on the calendar is the Willaura Outdoor Market on Sunday March 6. After COVID restrictions prevented the Auxiliary from running the market last year, all involved are looking forward to this event returning. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

