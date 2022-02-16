subscribers-only,

A Nobel Prize-nominated scientist is ready to begin work at a new state-of-the-art research centre to be based in Ararat. At a Federation University event on Friday, February 11, scientist Harpinder Sandhu was announced as the head of the new Ararat Jobs and Technology Precinct. The precinct, which is a partnership between the university and Ararat Rural City Council, is currently under construction at the old Federation University Laby Street campus and is expected to be finished in six months. Professor Sandhu said the aim of the precinct was to help farmers in the region embrace new technologies and develop niche markets that would drive economic growth in the region. "I think it is a great opportunity to work with local industry, not only in setting up research projects but also in looking at opportunities for creating jobs," he said. READ MORE: "For example, the farming sector is looking at tapping into carbon farming, but they don't know how to do it. "Federation University has the expertise to not only do research in that area and link farmers to the carbon market, but also train a workforce who will be able to do that job in the future, maybe as a consultant or independent researcher." Professor Sandhu comes to the role with more than two decades of experience in agriculture and rural development and research leadership and management in government, research institutes and universities. At the United Nations Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, he was a lead author of the Pollination Report and Asia Pacific Regional Assessment, which was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2020. OTHER NEWS: In the short term, Professor Sandhu said he looked to meet with the community and establish relationships with people in the region. "The immediate goals are to meet more community members, meet more of the local community and raise awareness of our project," he said. "I think it is a very significant opportunity to work very closely with Ararat Rural City. Federation University has a memorandum of understanding with the council in relation to this precinct and they are absolutely central because they are connected with the rest of the community. "We are hoping to use that partnership and reach out to the rest of the community as well." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

