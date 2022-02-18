subscribers-only,

St Andrews' fast bowler Luke Spalding achieved what only eight players have, taking a hat trick for St Andrews Cricket Club in the Grampians Cricket Association. As of round 14 the Saints sit third on the B Grade ladder with five wins from nine matches, but it was Spalding's hat trick in the round 10 match that meant a lot to the club members. In the beating sun in late January St Andrews claimed a monster 132-run victory over Halls Gap, however it was Spalding who stole the show. Spalding bowled seven overs for two maidens and 4-12, including a hat trick which tore apart the Halls Gap middle order. "The first delivery was a full toss that hit off stump which was a bit lucky," he said. "The next one I was able to hit the middle stump which was good. "We had to wait five minutes for the next batter to come out because he just came from umpiring. "We had a bit of a wait between the umpiring giving it out and our appeal but he said it was plumb, which was really exciting for everyone." READ MORE: Spalding couldn't believe his luck when the umpire gave his decision for the final wicket. "That was my first hat trick and probably the best performance I have had on the cricket field," he said. 'Most of the boys who had played cricket all of their lives said they have never seen a hat trick live. "I was definitely lucky to get it." Spalding has played for St Andrews for the entirety of his cricketing career, which started when he was 10 years old. "I started at St Andrews and worked my way up through the under 13s and then under 16s and now playing A Grade last year and B Grade this year," he said. "St Andrews all the way." READ MORE: Spalding said he wouldn't be the player he was today without his father, Michael Spalding. "My dad was the one who taught me how to bowl and bat and everything about the game, I wouldn't be where I am without him," he said. "He also played for St Andrews all of his life." After an impressive season so far, taking seven wickets from as many matches, Spalding said he aspired to play like former St Andrew's player Tom Mills. "He used to always be able to turn the game on it's head and make runs with the bat and take wickets when needed," he said. With the conclusion of the home and away season fast approaching, Spalding said he believed St Andrews would be able to go deep into the finals series. "We are starting to get a few guys back onto the field which is good," he said. "It is coming into the pointy end of the season and we are looking to get more consistent with our team towards finals and hopefully we can give it a good crack." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/deba8a8d-662e-4201-bd43-d54c7d7cdfa4.jpg/r0_241_562_559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg