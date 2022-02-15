Ararat has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to midnight Monday. This brings the total number of active cases in the Ararat local government area to 104. In the Wimmera, Horsham saw the largest number of new cases, with 31, followed by the Northern Grampians with 17, Yarriambiack with 15 and West Wimmera, Hindmarsh and Buloke with two cases each. READ MORE: Victoria has reported 8162 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, as new data highlights the effectiveness of a third vaccine shot. Of the new cases revealed on Tuesday, 6128 were detected through rapid antigen tests and 2034 via PCR lab testing. Active cases are continuing to tumble, dropping from 53,707 to 50,967. Northern Grampians Shire: 142 active cases (+7) Buloke Shire: 20 active cases (+2) Hindmarsh Shire: 17 active cases (+2) Horsham Rural City: 139 active cases (+31) Ararat Rural City: 104 active cases (+11) Yarriambiack Shire: 73 active cases (+15) West Wimmera Shire: 28 active cases (+2) While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/cf6cf9eb-eb2e-4969-85ff-9278b647fac7.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg