The Great Western Rodeo is on track for a return on April 15, after a two years hiatus. The rodeo is a yearly event held by the Great Western Football and Netball Club which has grown to be a premier event in Victoria. Rodeo organiser James Gooden said "everything is on track" and all permits are done ahead of the event's anticipated return. IN MORE NEWS: "We are looking ahead to it going ahead this year after missing out the last couple of years," he said. "I think a lot of other people are as well. "We are planning as if it is a normal year, we are just waiting for it to happen now." The rodeo will start at 12pm and conclude at approximately 8.30pm and at the conclusion of the rodeo, live music will start and run through until 11pm. The event is a strictly no BYO event as there will be alcohol available to purchase at the event. Mr Gooden said plenty of fun has been organised for the whole family. "There will be entertainment, activities for the kids and free camping available, it should be a fantastic event The rodeo begins a busy Easter period for the Grampians with the Stawell Gift proceedings to start on April 16. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

