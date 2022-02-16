subscribers-only,

The High Impact Community Youth Group launches for 2022 under the umbrella of Ararat's LifeLinks Church. The new initiative is aimed at secondary school aged residents in the Grampians region. Group coordinator and youth pastor at the LifeLinks Church explained the basic ideas behind forming the group. "We recognise that adolescence can be a challenging time for young people and parents and especially after a couple of years of lockdowns and interruptions because of COVID-19," he said. "We formed this group to provide a place where young people can meet with mates in a safe and stretching space. We also want to support families along the way as well". READ MORE: Mr Tolputt said that one of the key considerations was ensuring that the programs were not too expensive. "We don't want any young person to miss out because of cost, every young person is welcome." he said. A busy semester has been mapped out including an MSO concert in Melbourne, indoor rock climbing in Geelong, the Zone in Ballarat and a 'Community Action' Trip to Broken Hill. Mr Tolputt was appointed youth pastor at the LifeLinks church in December 2021 and has extensive experience in youth programs working with schools, churches and community youth groups. To register for the High Impact Youth Group, or to get more information contact Dave Tolputt on 0403 189 082 or davetolputt59@gmail.com. Participants must be fully vaccinated.

