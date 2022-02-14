subscribers-only,

A new display of oil paintings featured on the Gallery's Community Wall explores how human activities impact the natural environment. Wickliffe artist W. Howard Brandenburg is fascinated by the human species and reasons behind its success. He strives to take in the observation of the natural world, focusing on the relationship between humans and nature. Ararat Mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong appreciates the Gallery's mission to showcase a diverse range of art and influences. "The purpose of the Community Wall within the Ararat Gallery TAMA is to pull people in to experience art, create conversations and build connections within the community," Cr Armstrong said. "Brandenburg's oil paintings investigate the human relationship with the environment, allowing viewers to challenge the way they think about the world around them." Local artist Howard Brandenburg said he was pleased to show his paintings on gallery walls. "The Gallery provides a beautiful space to experience diverse and thoughtful art. To have a 'front and centre' space to showcase local art is such a gift to the community and local artists alike," he said. "My paintings often target concepts around environmental transformations attributed to human activities and societies. "I am fascinated in what makes our species so successful and what that success means for the balance of nature - my works express these ideas with metaphor, motion and space. "I've always had a deep affinity for art, particularly visual art. I not only love to produce it, but I love to experience it, wherever I can find it. "You never know what a piece of art will impart, whether you appreciate the content, the colour or composition, or even if it stirs a memory. I hope my paintings provide the same effect, pulling someone aside to ponder." For more information on the exhibit, visit www.araratgallery.com.au.

