subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City seniors will be able to enjoy an afternoon of rock-n-roll on March 9, as one of Australia's most iconic '70s rock bands visits Ararat Town Hall. Spectrum will be performing as part of the Victorian Seniors Festival. Singer-songwriter Mike Rudd and lead guitarist Brenden Mason of Madder Lake will join for a long-overdue tour de force that will set fans abuzz. Joining them on stage are bassist Broc O'Connor, drummer Peter 'Robbo' Robertson and keyboardist Daryl Roberts. Ararat mayor. Cr Jo Armstrong is pleased to see the Town Hall deliver a range of performances for all ages to bring the community together. "It's pleasing to see the Ararat Town Hall continue to build relationships with arts organisations, giving local artists the opportunity to share their passion and music in a state-of-the-art performance venue," Cr Armstrong said. "Spectrum has been a constant source of musical excitement for decades and we are thrilled to have them perform at the Ararat Town Hall. "If you are looking for an afternoon of great live music, then you can't go past Spectrum - the distinctive sound of Mike Rudd's voice and song writing style will be sure to delight the audience." READ MORE: Singer-songwriter Mike Rudd of Spectrum said he was keen to visit Ararat as part of the Victorian Seniors Festival tour. "Spectrum is ready to go - we played a series of gigs for the 50th anniversary of the first Sunbury Music Festival and looking forward to connecting with the Ararat Community next," he said. "Being seniors ourselves, we're fortunate to continue doing what we love and sharing our music with the senior community. "The audience can expect a rock n' roll show, featuring some of Spectrum's biggest hits such as I'll Be Gone among other songs." Tickets are free, the show starts at 2pm on 9 March 2022. For more information on Spectrum, visit the Town Hall website www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/spectrum/. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/ecb35e13-0451-495f-b911-2e98bbe1ec7c.jpg/r0_260_2000_1390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg