Round 13 of the Grampians Bowls Association saw dominant displays in both divisions with Chalambar Golf Bowls Club (division one) and Stawell Bowling Club (division two) ending the round on top of their respective ladders. There were some exciting matches in the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1 2021-22 competition, with three eight point victories. Chalambar Golf Bowls Club (72 shots) defeated Aradale Bowls Club (60 shots) to win by 10 points to two. Chalambar claimed the first rink with 26 shots to 16 before Aradale fought back to win the second, 14-19. However, Chalambar steadied in the third to win 32-25 and claim top spot on the ladder. Stawell Golf Club came out swinging against first-placed Lake Bolac to claim a 10 points to two victory. Stawell won the first two rinks, doubling Lake Bolac each time; 30-15 and 32-16 respectively. However, Lake Bolac wasn't down and out and won the final rink, 27-22. READ MORE: Meanwhile, Ararat VRI Bowls defeated Ararat Bowling Club in a far closer game, taking home the chocolates 8 points to 4. VRI Bowls won comfortably won the first rink, 32-18, before Ararat Bowling Club surged in a thriller to claim the second, 24-21, and then the third 26-21. It was not enough however, and Ararat VRI Bowls had done enough to secure a win with 74 shots to 68. In the final match of the round, Stawell Bowling Club muscled its way past Landsborough and District to record a eight point win. It was Landsborough who struck first, winning the first rink 25 shots to 20. Stawell Bowling bounced back in the second with a massive 35-16 shot win, before breezing home in the third - 33-12. In the end, Stawell had 88 shots to Landsborough's 53 for a 10 points to 2 match. Round 12 results a shakeup in the ladder, with Lake Bolac falling to third place on the ladder, as Stawell Golf Bowling Club and Chalambar Golf Bowls Club surging into the top two spots. Round 14 action is pencilled in for Saturday February 12 the the fixture of the Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition fixture: Last week's matches included some big wins, including monstrous two 12-nil triumphs but there were thrillers too. Aradale scored a big win over fellow-contender Ararat Bowling Club Gold, taking home all 12 points in a dominant display. Aradale constricted Ararat Gold to just 16 points in each of the match's three rinks, while scoring 27, 27 and 30 themselves to win 84 shots to 48. Ladder-leaders Stawell notched an equally dominant win against Lake Bolac Red, winning 12-nil with a phenomenal 113 shots to 47. Stawell got better with each rink, winning 33-10 in the first, 37-25 in the second and 43-12 in the third to cement their position at the top of the table. Ararat Green had the better of Ararat VRI in a see-sawing contest; winning 10 points to 2. However the result could have gone either way, with Ararat Green finishing with 77 shots to VRI's 72 suggesting a tighter battle. READ MORE: Ararat Green got out of the blocks first, racing to take the first rink, 29 shots to 13. VRI got their own back in the second rink with a strong 42 shots to 11 win putting them ahead. Ararat Green won the third, 37-17 to win a thrilling match. In the last match of the round, Lake Bolac Black clinched a six-point win over Stawell Golf in another engrossing game. The two sides finished the first rink level on 18 points apiece, before Lake Bolac got their noses ahead with a 37-21 win in the second. It was enough to hold on and emerge the victor, 74 shots to 71, even as Stawell Golf Club won the third rink, 32-19. Heading into the final round, Stawell have stretched their lead over the competition and sit comfortably at the top of the ladder with 9 wins, 0 losses, 4 draws and a percentage of 140.5. Aradale sit in second place with 7 wins, 2 losses and 4 draws, while Ararat Bowling Club Gold has six wins in third. Round 14 action is pencilled in for Saturday February 12 the the fixture of the Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition fixture. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

