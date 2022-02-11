sport, local-sport,

Halls Gap defeated by Pomonal at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Halls Gap scored 9-182 from their 40 overs. Charlie McIntosh helped the home side to some early runs, hitting six boundaries on his way to 46. Joseph Martin continued his work with a stoic 47 - also hitting six boundaries - as the rest of the top order struggled to find their feet. Rikki McIntosh was the only other top seven batsman to make it to double figures, scoring a handy 15. With Halls Gap teetering at 7-132, Riley Thomas stood up and hit a blistering knock of 33 not out, including 5 fours and a six - to steer his side past 150. Clayton Mackley was the pick of the Pomonal attack, snaring 3-30, while Jonathon Baker took 2-14 and Joshua Abbot returned figures of 2-24. READ MORE: In response, Pomonal's batters got off to an encouraging start. Openers Lachlan Dalkin and Joshua Abbot guided their side to 41 without losing a wicket, however Pomonal soon found themselves 4-89 after losing a flurry of wickets. A stirring half century to Clayton Mackley was just what his side needed, as they reached the target with three overs to spare. Tobie Ripper was the best of Halls Gap's bowlers with 3-53, while Luke Stevens took 2-11. Youth Club defeated by Buangor-Tatyoon at Central Park, Stawell After being sent in to bat, Buangor-Tatyoon got off to a flying start, reaching 76 before the fall of a wicket. Opener Riley Wood made 51, while his partner Jacob Bates made 25 in an impressive opening stand. However, those would be Buangor-Tatyoon's top scores for the afternoon, as 1-76 became 5-106 and then all out for 146. For Youth Club, Clinton Slorach took 3-14 in a sublime spell, while Nicholas Baird snatched 3-30 and Wes Illig finished with 2-13. In response, Youth Club just couldn't get going, with only two batsmen - Trent Homden (15) and Wes Illig (12) reaching double figures. For Buangor-Tatyoon, James Phillips took a Boland-esque 3-6, while David Brady was also eye-catching with 3-19. The pair were ably supported by Jacob Bates who finished with 2-19. MORE NEWS: Chalambar defeated by Swifts-Great Western at Gordon St Recreation Reserve, Ararat After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Swifts-Great Western put on a mammoth total of 4-306. At the heart of the game was Sam Cocks' monstrous 172, which included 28 boundaries - 13 fours and 15 sixes. Cocks' innings was unable to be stopped by Chalambars' bowling, and was only ended when he was run out, leaving the team 2-289. Tom Eckel scored a half century alongside Cocks, while Jesse Eckel made 46 as Swifts-Great Western pushed the total beyond 300. Guddie Singh took 2-32 and looked the most threatening of Chalambar's bowlers. In response, Chalambar's run chase never really got going, despite Sam Pilgrim holding up one end with a stoic 74. However Pilgrim slowly ran out of partners as only two other batsmen made double figures; Justin Barbieri (10) and Teague Vincent (11). Five players scored ducks as Swifts-Great Western's bowlers ran amok through Chalambar's batters. The wickets were shared relatively evenly, with Matt Heffer, Jay Moody, Tom Eckel and Brad Carter all taking two apiece. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

