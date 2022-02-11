news, property,

Details: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 2 $390,000 - $410,000 AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat CONTACT: Michael Fratin on 0409 184 572 INSPECT: By appointment The central location is just one of the important features of this charming period home. It is set on a 994m2 allotment, with a bonus rear lane access. The front garden frames the home beautifully, showcasing the bullnose verandah and deck. More period features indoors are the high ceilings, ornate ceiling rose in the hallway and front lounge, decorative cornice, and the polished floorboards. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out these open homes by clicking on the address icon on the map There are three bedrooms, all of a generous size with quality carpet. The front bedroom has a full wall of built-in robes. The home is kept comfortable by ducted gas heating, a wood heater in the lounge and ducted evaporative cooling. The Laminex kitchen has a dishwasher, gas cooking and connecting east-facing undercover deck. Outside has a secure two-part yard, double garage with power and plenty of room for parking and a caravan. This versatile property will suit all types of buyers.

