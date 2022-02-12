sport, local-sport,

R.T. White Raceway is the place to be on Sunday afternoon, when the Ararat Harness Racing Club stages its premier event of the season, $30,000 Renown Silverware Pacing Cup and $25,000 Mountain View Trotters Cup. Club officials are delighted with the response of owners and trainers for the Cup meeting, resulting in a huge 10 event card of racing, commencing at 3.24pm and concluding at 8.07 pm. The 2022 Ararat Pacing Cup field promises a mouth-watering contest with all runners having shown solid recent form at Melton and/or in Country Cup feature events. The powerful stables of Emma Stewart, Belinda McCarthy, Julie Douglas and Russell Jack will take on the Western district camps of Marg Lee and Matty Craven. READ MORE: Budja Budja vaccine outreach service comes to Stawell and Ararat Ararat horseman Michael Bellman has kindly provided our readers with thoughts on his 2022 hometown Pacing Cup. "A lot will depend on the start with Highway To Heaven (1) and Kimble (4) both having heaps of gate speed - it will be interesting to see who wins the early lead and then maybe hands up to Bettor Robyn (5). Highway To Heaven and Kimble are both racing in super form and the draw suits Bettor Robyn, she's been going very well in mare's races and is now stepping up a grade. Demon Delight has stacks of ability but has been plagued by injury through his career. He'll strip much fitter on Sunday after having had four runs this time back. READ MORE: Struggling country churches a new target in city exodus Major Roll (7) is proven in Cup class, but the draw makes it very tricky. Van Mara (8) has good SA form, this is harder but will get a soft trip from that draw. Perfect Stride is racing well, the distance suits and an OK draw. Torrid Saint is ultra consistent but has an awkward gate and may be a little doubt around this track. It's a real raffle and depends how the cards fall in the first lap, but if forced to pick then Bettor Robyn, Highway To Heaven, Kimble and I won't discount Torrid Saint. With free entry through the gate and free activities to keep the kids happy, Sunday will be a great day out for families and won't break the bank. Adults can enjoy live music by popular local duo S.O.F.T. and join in the Punters Club for $10 ticket. As at Wednesday night, the punter's pool was already at $800 and growing. HRV media man Tim O'Connor will post the bets in between his Trots Vision duties. Equine ambassadors from Harness Racing Victoria's HERO program will be on course for horse lovers of all ages to get up close to. Sharon Ralph has assembled a huge number of prizes for the always popular club raffle and Bar will be open with a bonus Happy Hour. You can become an AHRC social member for just $20 and enjoy discounts on drinks at the bar and a cup day special at the kiosk. The meeting will be conducted under HVD COVID protocols and proof of double vaccination is required for entry. Harness fans will find full fields, form, gear changes and punting plans for the Stawell meeting @ www.harness.org.au. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

