subscribers-only,

The 2022 Grampians Ride to Remember in Ararat has been a great success with thousands of dollars raised. The ride is an annual event where the community comes together to ride their motorcycles starting from Ararat and around the Grampians region. Grampians Ride to Remember committee chair Dean Pinniger said the event was "very well supported." "We had approximately 540 riders and passengers," Mr Pinniger said. Riders met on Sunday morning on February 6 at the Ararat RSL car park before heading off on the 197 kilometre journey. PREVIOUS: Phil Clark looks ahead to riding in the Grampians 'Ride to Remember' There was a mid-morning stop at Buangor. "Morning tea was put on by the Buangor community, and they were able to raise some funds which were going to the local school," Mr Pinniger said. After the over three hour journey, riders as well as volunteers and the police support returned to Ararat where the Ararat Lions put on a lunch for some 600 people. "They worked all morning to prepare the food and they just handed out basically with military precision," Mr Pinniger said. Around 60 riders also participated in the Show and Shine after the ride, where six awards were handed out. IN MORE NEWS: Mr Pinniger said between the raffle and merchandise sales, thousands of dollars were raised. "All funds raised go to East Grampians Health service," Mr Pinniger said. "We pledged $235,000 towards new X ray equipment and just prior to the ride, we had $65,000 of that pledge left to go. "We haven't got the official tally but I would suggest we made between 20 to 25 grand, which will take a bit of that remaining amount which is amazing." Funds raised are also donated to the Blue Ribbon Foundation. Mr Pinniger said the feedback from rider has been 100 per cent positive. "We've been almost inundated with people emailing and calling us saying it's a fantastic event," Mr Pinniger said. "They wouldn't miss it. The organisation and the safety of the ride is second to none. "Everybody says they'll be back next year and bring more people with them." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/b6cfc308-c125-49bb-8ba4-48b6e115bc01.jpg/r5_282_2042_1433_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg