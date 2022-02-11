subscribers-only,

THE POWER Saver Bonus has been extended for Victorians- the deadline was extended from January 31 to the end of June. Ararat and St Arnaud Neighbourhood Houses are available to help out people seeking to apply to the bonus. St Arnaud Neighbourhood House staff member Rachel Hendry said they have already helped over 100 people get the $250 bonus. "It's been really good," she said. "It's been able to help people cut down on costs." IN OTHER NEWS: The Power Saver Bonus is open for people with a Pensioners or Concession card. Member for Ripon, Louise Staley said it's not enough to help everyone who is struggling. "While the extension is good news for eligible locals, after years of lockdowns, tax hikes, and job insecurity, too many struggling families in Ripon won't qualify for help," she said. "The power-saving bonus is still only available through an online registration process, which is a huge barrier to many of the community's most vulnerable members. "The Premier says community organisations can help people with the complex registration process, but he has no plans to make the process simpler or more accessible. In Ripon, I arranged with many of the Neighbourhood Houses to assist people, and they have done a marvellous job." Call to book an appointment at either the St Arnaud or Ararat Neighbourhood Houses or drop in during opening hours. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

