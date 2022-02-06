THE Northern Grampians and Ararat Local Government Areas both recorded a further eight COVID-19 cases since 12pm Saturday, February 5. Ararat LGA has 89 active cases and Northern Grampians has 98 active cases. Horsham LGA has recorded almost 20 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of cases recorded in the vicinity of Grampians, Ararat and Wimmera. Horsham is the only LGA with over 100 active cases. IN OTHER NEWS: Ararat Rural City: 89 active cases (+8) Buloke Shire: 26 active cases (+2) Hindmarsh Shire: 38 active cases (+5) Horsham Rural City: 132 active cases (+19) Northern Grampians Shire: 97 active cases (+8) Yarriambiack Shire: 57 active cases (+5) West Wimmera Shire: 20 active cases (+3) Victoria has recorded another 7169 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 652 were hospitalised with the virus on Saturday, 73 of whom were in intensive care and 28 on ventilators. Victoria has posted another six COVID-19 related deaths and 7169 new cases, its lowest daily figure in more than a month. The state is now managing just under 61,000 active coronavirus cases in total. Health authorities say there are currently 652 virus patients in Victorian hospitals. Of these, 73 are in intensive care and 28 are in need of ventilation. With the Omicron wave now dwindling, pressure continues to ease on the state's once-overrun PCR testing system. Of the tests processed, 4466 of which were rapid antigen tests and 2703 were laboratory PCR tests. VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE, February 6 NEW CASES: 7169 (down from 7810 yesterday) DEATHS: 6 (down from 41 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 60,917 (down from 63,409 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 652 (down from 687 yesterday) IN ICU: 73 (down from 80 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 28 (down from 31 yesterday) The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

