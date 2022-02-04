news, property,

Details: Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 2 Sale by Fixed Date close Wednesday February 9, 2022 at 12noon (Unless sold prior ). Indicative price: $700,000 - $740,000 AGENCY: Ray White Ararat CONTACT: Adam Walker on 0417 105 012 This stunning two-storey home is like new. It's perfect for large families with plenty of options when it comes to lifestyle. The gourmet kitchen is the centrepiece to the home with wide stone benchtops, 900mm stove, dishwasher, large walk-in pantry and is open plan to the family-living and dining which flows seamlessly to the large, decked entertaining area. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the listings which are open for inspection and click on the map for the details Indoors there are three living areas - the family-living room, home theatre room and upstairs kids rumpus retreat. The luxurious main bedroom has two walk-in robes and stylish ensuite with an oversized shower. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 all have walk-in robes and fifth bedroom/ study has built-in robes. Other impressive features include ducted heating and evaporative cooling, laundry chute, and large double garage.

