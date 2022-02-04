coronavirus,

It was a day of low case numbers across mid-western Victoria with no LGA recording more than a single figure amount of new cases. Northern Grampians Shire reported the most with eight, while Ararat Rural City recorded six, Horsham Rural City and Yarriambiack Shire both recording two and West Wimmera Shire just one. Both Hindmarsh and Buloke Shires did not record a single case at all. Looking east down the Western Highway, Pyrenees Shire recorded one case and Ballarat recorded 81. COVID-19 BREAKDOWN, Mid-west Victoria Ararat Rural City: +6 (30 active cases) Buloke Shire: +0 (16 active cases) Hindmarsh Shire: +0 (16 active cases) Horsham Rural City: +2 (56 active cases) Northern Grampians Shire: +8 (55 active cases) West Wimmera Shire: +1 (5 active cases) Yarriambiack Shire: +2 (23 active cases) READ MORE: COVID-19 in Victoria NEW CASES: 11,240 DEATHS: 36 TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: HOSPITALISATIONS: 707 ICU: 79 VENTILATORS: 29 ANOTHER 11,240 new cases of COVID-19 cases were recorded overnight along with another 36 deaths. The total of active cases has fallen to 65,968. The daily number was made up of 7,351 positive rapid antigen tests and 3,889 PCR test results. There was a total of 24,737 PCR tests done on Thursday. Hospitals are caring for 707 COVID positive cases including 79 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

