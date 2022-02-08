subscribers-only,

Furry creatures brighten up the days of the residents of Ararat's Gorinn Village. Gorrinn Village is an animal friendly nursing home, with visitors free to bring pets along for a visit. Annie Silva, who has been bringing her therapy dog Pauley to Gorrinn Village for three years said the interaction was "really stimulating" for the residents. "Particularly with the nursing home residents there are two things when elderly people move into a nursing home that they miss," she said. "That is children and animals because they usually can't take either of them. "When you bring a dog into the home you are filling one of those things that they really miss." MORE NEWS: Mrs Silva said the presence of therapy dogs increased participation in activities at the nursing home. "Elderly residents are three times more likely to get depression than any other age group, because they can feel isolated and they have had a bit of their independence taken away," she said. "Having the dogs can provide them with that little bit of comfort and a reminder of a presence in the world that loves them. "Because they are at risk of depression they often don't want to come to the activities the homes provide. "Research has shown just having a dog present increases the number of residents who show up." Gorrinn Village chief executive Robyn Woods-Gebler said the therapy dog sessions "were very popular". "The therapy dog training (Annie's Therapy Training) sometimes brings the dogs over as part of the training, which is great for the residents," she said. Ms Woods-Gebler said the nursing home welcomed all visitors, including one furry creature who called the residence home. "All of the families are welcome to bring their own animals in when they come to visit relatives," she said. "A few years ago Smoochy the cat moved. "We didn't acquire him, he is a stray cat that comes when he pleases. "The cat is fairly popular among residents and staff, except the people who are allergic." Ms Gebler-Woods also noted a resident has his own cat at the home. "It lives in his room and comes and goes through the window," she said. "The two cats don't interact or have anything to do with each other." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

