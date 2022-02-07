subscribers-only,

This February is REDFEB, heart awareness month and a local mother of three has come forward to share her story to help educate the community to be vigilant for symptoms and signs of a heart attack. REDFEB aims to raise awareness for heart disease and funds for life-saving research. Heart disease is Australia's single biggest cause of death, killing an Australian every 30 minutes. Four years ago, Ararat resident Jenna Martin's life changed forever when she suffered a heart attack, she is urging the community "don't ignore symptoms and signs of a heart attack" before it's too late. "You might be 31,61 or 81. I think to trust in your own body is huge," she said. "What I lost on that Australia Day was huge, I sat on the floor and breastfed my baby for the last time while I was having a heart attack. "If you ask any mother, you cherish the last time you do something but that got taken away from me. "I was healthy and I never saw it coming and I never saw this life for me." "My story begins on Australia Day 2018, I had just had my third child, he was three months old," she said. "I woke up and I thought something was wrong, I felt this immense pain on my chest more than anything. "I called my mum, I should have rang the ambulance. "She came out to help me with my sister and they brought me to the Ararat hospital because my sister thought I should get checked." Mrs Martin stayed at the Ararat hospital for a number of hours, where her troponin levels were tested through a blood test. "It didn't look like my heart was in any sort of distress but then once they did this test my levels went through the roof and so they knew through that I was having a heart attack," she said. MORE NEWS: She was then sent to Ballarat hospital for a number of tests. "I can remember being wheeled out of the emergency getting loaded into the ambulance as the fireworks started for Australia day," she said. "At Ballarat hospital they couldn't really see what was going on through an ultrasound so then I had an angiogram. "They went through my wrist and they saw two of my arteries had dissected." She was then taken by ambulance to Melbourne, where she stayed for an extended period of time. Mrs Martin said she was "very glad" she trusted her body as the last thing she expected was to get a heart attack. "I think a lot of women my age at the time would think I have a bit of pain in my chest, I'm a mum of three past paced boys, I will be fine," she said. "I knew I needed to get some sort of help." Mrs Martin suffered a 'SCAD' heart attack which is a spontaneous coronary artery dissection. SCAD is responsible for approximately 25 per cent of heart attacks in women under the age of 50 and is the most common cause of heart attack associated with pregnancy. "Yes, I had a heart attack but it is not your typical heart attack," she said. "There is a lot of awareness that everyone needs to eat healthy and exercise which is wonderful but there is not a lot of knowledge about SCAD and information about it in the community. "Although, unfortunately my heart attack is where my story began." READ MORE: After some time had passed and she thought she was on the mend, Mrs Martin told her husband something else felt was wrong. "It was as if my world looked like a kaleidoscope, the pieces were broken and I couldn't focus. I thought something was wrong with my brain," she said. "This was when my mitral valve ruptured, because of the heart attack the dissection was close to the wall of the valve which caused it to rupture. "I was put on a life saving machine called ECMO in the ICU and stayed there for a few days. "ECMO pretty much saved my life because it was filtering my blood and then I went in for open heart surgery. "They replaced my mitral valve with a mechanical one so now I have a ticking noise all the time "It is comforting for my husband because he knows I am alive, but for me it is a reminder all the time." Mrs Martin would then have a stroke, causing her to lose a quarter of her vision. "The doctors think when my valve ruptured a part of that fragment went to the brain which caused bleeding which affects my eyesight," she said. READ MORE: "I can no longer drive, I have had to hand in my licence, which is really hard with three little boys. "I do a lot of walking and riding my bike to get around but it's the day to day things that I struggle with a little more than I let on. "It is really hard when you can't take your boys to a football match or those after school activities like birthday parties. "They have had to be very resilient and they have done an amazing job." Mrs Martin said although she has adapted to her new life, the mental scarring is yet to fade. "If you are one of the lucky ones who are able to be saved and I was one of those people you still have this emotional side of things that you need to conquer," she said. "I think the mental side of things needs to be focused on more because it is a struggle and it is not an easy fix. "I look well, I am well, but I do have my daily struggles." Mrs Martin said she wished she was able to receive more support. "There is a loophole in the medical side of things, because I am not deemed disabled enough," she said. "I can't really receive any benefits, even transport help because I am classed as being able to get on the bus but it's not that easy when you're a mum of three. "I wish there was a little bit more support in that way." Mrs Martin said she was eternally grateful for all of the support she has received since the incident four years ago. "I have amazing support around me, my family is incredible, I am so lucky," she said. "My work family as well has been a huge confidence booster for me, I feel myself again when I am there. "I am not very good at accepting help and I am learning how to do that a lot better." This February, Heart Research Australia invites all Australians to wear RED for someone close to their heart to help keep families together for longer. For more information on REDFEB and to donate, please visit: www.heartresearch.com.au While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/e56684c2-bd50-416f-a749-086eeeb578d3.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg