subscribers-only,

Ararat Live is bringing award-winning singer-songwriter Earnest Aines to the Ararat Town Hall for a night of quality live music. Compared to the likes of Bon Iver and Jeff Buckley, Aines' style ranges from Americana to folk lore-type storytelling and personal discovery. Described as 'truly authentic' and with 'exceptional song writing', his honeyed voice and intricate fingerpicking guitar style are a rare treat. Ararat Rural City Mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong is pleased to see Council continue to support groups like Ararat Live who are committed to reigniting live music across Ararat. "Our community is fortunate to have to passionate groups like Ararat Live that continue to bring a diverse range of musicians to perform in our region," said Cr Armstrong. "Ararat Live greatly complements the Ararat Town Hall's mission in making more live performances accessible to our community." IN OTHER NEWS: Ararat Live musical director Dave Nicholson is looking forward to continuing to bring quality live music to Ararat, where possible. "The pandemic has caused unique challenges for our region's live music scene but we're keen to continue bringing talented artists to Ararat like Earnest Aines," said Mr Nicholson. "We're very much looking forward to hearing Earnest and his band play next Wednesday." Singer-songwriter Earnest Aines is excited to partner with Ararat Live for his visit to the Ararat Town Hall. "I've been looking forward to getting out of Melbourne to play for so long - so now at last with my new band we are playing at the Ararat Town Hall, which I hear has a great sound and lighting set up, before we go to on play Port Fairy Folk Festival next month," said Mr Aines. "Joining me in the new band are bassist, Kat Ades, from The Vance Joy band and Glen Wee, an amazing soul, funk and groove singer-songwriter and award-winning musician from Singapore, who is stepping up to open as a solo act. "I heard Glen playing on the street where we were both busking in Melbourne, and I was blown away. I am still pinching myself that he is playing with me in the band - he adds so much to the sound and the whole experience." "My songs will be fleshed out by the band as I imagined when writing them - so if you are into music that has rootsy, folky and country flavours and that is laden with harmonies, we look forward to meeting you there," he added. Tickets are now on sale via the Ararat Town Hall website, http://www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/ernest-aines/. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm on February 9 2022. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/23f42969-834e-4bae-b785-86f1af3541f6.png/r37_0_1056_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg