Frances Burke's exhibition at the Ararat Gallery is set to close on February 6. The Frances Burke exhibition brought visitors from across Victoria to Ararat to experience the stunning display of modern fabrics. Ararat Rural City mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said the Frances Burke exhibition has been wildly popular among residents and visitors alike. "Having pieces from the Frances Burke collection at Ararat Gallery TAMA has certainly enhanced its position as one of Victoria's premier regional galleries, attracting high visitor numbers in a welcome boost for the visitor economy," she Armstrong. "We're delighted so many visitors from regional Victoria and Melbourne made the trip to experience one of Australia's most significant textile designers. READ MORE: "Frances Burke had made her name in architectural circles, designing curtains and other soft furnishings for influential modern buildings including Robin Boyd's 1949 House of Tomorrow and Roy Grounds' Quamby flats in Toorak. "Her designs were commonly found in Australian households in the mid-20th century - many visitors shared that the exhibition created a sense of nostalgia, bringing them back to their childhood or grandparents' home. "With the Frances Burke exhibition in its final weekend, I highly encourage people to visit the Gallery and experience her works." The Frances Burke exhibition will close on Sunday 6 February 2022. Admission to Ararat Gallery TAMA is free, visit www.araratgallerytama.com.au for more information. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/1a0271b2-eac6-4762-9e66-da49931ba309.jpg/r2_328_1498_1173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg