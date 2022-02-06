East Grampians Health Service will be running a three day vaccination clinic blitz in the Ararat Town Hall this month. The clinic will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for first, second and booster doses for adults, as well as children's vaccinations for the 5-11 age group. The clinic will be held on February 24, 25 and 26 from 8.30am to 4.30pm each day, with walk in appointments only. READ MORE: EGHS chief executive Nick Bush encouraged any adults who have yet to have their COVID-19 vaccination, whether that's first, second or booster doses, to take advantage of the three day clinic at the Ararat Town Hall. "At this clinic we will also be offering vaccinations for children aged 5-11, so if you were unable to get your child vaccinated during the school holidays, the clinic will be the perfect opportunity to do so," he said. "The uptake of vaccinations in the Ararat Rural City local government area over the past year has been magnificent and we are hoping this three day clinic will be the incentive for people to get their booster dose, or even their first or second dose if they have been hesitant in the past. "Being triple dosed is the best way to protect yourselves, your families and your community from serious illness." Currently 42 per cent of children aged 5-11 in the Ararat Rural City Local Government area have had their first vaccination while just over 38 per cent of people aged 18 plus have had their booster vaccination. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison is pleased for Council to be partnering with East Grampians Health Service to offer more residents the chance to get vaccinated. READ MORE: "EGHS has done an incredibly difficult job in keeping our community safe through the pandemic, and Council is supporting them further by providing the venue for the rapid vaccination rollout," he said. "The pop-up clinic at the Ararat Town Hall provides a convenient location for residents to get vaccinated, making the vaccine more accessible." The regular EGHS Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic continues to operate from Pyrenees House in Girdlestone Street from Monday to Friday, with pre-booked appointments available all day and walk in appointments also available. The Pyrenees House clinic will be closed during the three day vaccination clinic at the Ararat Town Hall. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

