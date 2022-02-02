coronavirus,

Ararat Rural City has recorded four new cases on Wednesday according to data released by the Victorian government . Across mid-west Victoria, Horsham Rural City recorded 12 new cases, while Yarriambiack and Hindmarsh Shire LGAs saw the next biggest number of new cases with six apiece. Northern Grampians Shire recorded five, while Buloke Shire recorded three new cases and West Wimmera Shire recorded one new case. Looking eastward, Pyrenees Shire recorded 9 new cases, while Ballarat recorded 64 to bring its active case total to 505. Northern Grampians Shire: 65 active cases (+5) Buloke Shire: 23 active cases (+3) Hindmarsh Shire: 26 active cases (+6) Horsham Rural Council: 85 active cases (+12) Ararat Rural City: 34 active cases (+4) Yarriambiack Shire: 21 active cases (+6) West Wimmera Shire: 4 active cases (+1) READ MORE: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Tuesday, February 2 NEW CASES: 14,553 (up from 11,300 yesterday) DEATHS: 25 (down from 34 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 73,886 (down from 72,710 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 768 (down from 851 yesterday) IN ICU: 99 (down from 106 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 31 (up from 31 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 14,553 new COVID cases along with another 25 deaths overnight. The daily number was made up of 6931 positive rapid antigen tests and 7621 PCR test results. There was a total of 35,030 PCR tests done on Tuesday. The new cases take Victoria's active cases to 73,886 up from the 72,710 active cases listed on Tuesday. It is the first rise in active case since January 21. Victoria's active cases have been decreasing since January 21 when they were 252,399. Hospitals are caring for 768 COVID-19 positive cases including 99 in intensive care and 31 on ventilators. It comes as the Federal Government announced a system which will see aged care staff soon be able to access two bonus payments of up to $400 each under a $209 million package. The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

