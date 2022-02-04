subscribers-only,

Round 12 of the Grampians Bowls Association saw dominant displays in both divisions with Lake Bolac (division one) and Stawell Bowling Club (division two) consolidating their place on top of their respective ladders. Division one In the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition saw big wins across the board with Aradale's 12 point victory over Landsborough the biggest of them all. Lake Bolac (72 shots) defeated Ararat (66 shots) to claim nine points to three. Lake Bolac won the first rink 22 shots to 13 and the second was all square 28 shots each. The final rink was won by Ararat 27 shots to 22. Stawell Golf (83 shots) smashed Stawell Bowling (56 shots) to claim 11 points to one. Stawell Golf Bowling Club won the first rink 32 shots to 13 and the second rink 27 shots to 19. The final rink was a tie with both teams scoring 24 shots. Chalambar (72 shots) defeated Ararat VRI (62 shots) claiming 10 out of the 12 points. VRI got off to a good start winning the first rink 29 shots to 18, however it wouldn't last. Chalambar won the second rink 26 shots to 16 and the third 28 shots to 17. Aradale (97 shots) convincingly defeated Landsborough (47 shots) to claim all 12 points. They won all three rinks with the second rink being the biggest differential with 22 shots separating the two sides. READ MORE: Round 12 results saw Lake Bolac stay on top of the table with six wins, 70 points and a percentage of 108.52. Chalambar is second on the table with six wins, 69 points and 121.17 per cent. Round 13 action is pencilled in for Saturday February 5 the the fixture of the Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition fixture: READ MORE: Division two Last weekend saw big wins in every match with Ararat Gold claiming a 12 point win over VRI. Aradale Bowls Club (81 shots) defeated Lake Bolac Red (62 shots) to claim 10 points. Aradale won the first rink by a mammoth 25 shots, 39-14 and the second 28 shots to 22. Lake Bolac would go on to win the final rink 26 shots to 14. Stawell Bowling Club (83 shots) defeated Stawell Golf Bowling Club (77 shots) to claim 10 points. Stawell Golf Bowling won the first rink 24 shots to 21. Stawell Bowling Club won the second rink 35 shots to 29 and the third 27 shots to 24. Ararat Gold (88 shots) defeated Ararat VRI (48 shots) to claim all 12 points in a dominant performance. Gold got off to a red hot start winning the first rink by 22 shots and restricting VRI to only nine shots. Ararat won the second rink 34 shots to 18 and the third 23 shots to 21. Ararat Bowling Club Green (76 shots) defeated Lake Bolac (58 shots) to claim 10 points. Green won the first two rinks by 12 and seven shots and Lake Bolac won the third rink 26 shots to 25. READ MORE: Heading into round 13 Stawell Bowling Club are on top of the table with eight wins, 87 points and a percentage of 131.93 Aradale Bowls Club sit second on the ladder with six wins, 73 points and 120.32 per cent. Round 13 action is pencilled in for Saturday February 5 the the fixture of the Pennant Division 2 2021-2022 competition fixture: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/6de66fc4-779a-4691-b42a-c9b620302877.jpg/r0_28_1017_603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg