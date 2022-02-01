coronavirus,

Ararat Rural City has recorded two cases for the second day in a row, continuing a downward trend of case numbers. Northern Grampians Shire recorded the most among neighbouring LGAs in mid-west Victoria with 7 new cases. Meanwhile, Horsham Rural City recorded four new cases, Hindmarsh and Yarriambiack Shires both saw three cases; Buloke Shire reported just one and West Wimmera Shire did not record a new case. Looking eastward, Pyrenees Shire recorded one new case, while Ballarat recorded 66. MID-WEST VICTORIA Northern Grampians Shire: 74 active cases (+7) Buloke Shire: 24 active cases (+1) Hindmarsh Shire: 28 active cases (+3) Horsham Rural Council: 95 active cases (+4) Ararat Rural City: 39 active cases (+2) Yarriambiack Shire: 22 active cases (+3) West Wimmera Shire: 4 active cases (+0) VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Tuesday, February 1 NEW CASES: 11,300 (up from 10,053 yesterday) DEATHS: 34 (up from 8 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 72,710 (down from 76,335 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 851 (down from 873 yesterday) IN ICU: 106 (up from 102 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 30 (down from 33 yesterday) Victoria has recorded just over 11,300 new COVID cases along with another 34 deaths overnight. The daily number was made up of 7,060 positive rapid antigen tests and 4,251 PCR test results. There was a total of 17,799 PCR tests done on Monday. The new cases take Victoria's active cases to 72,710 downfrom the 76,335 active cases listed on Monday. Hospitals are caring for 851 COVID-positive cases including 106 in intensive care and 30 on ventilators. It comes as the Federal Government is expected to announce a system which will see aged care staff soon be able to access two bonus payments of up to $400 each under a $209 million package. It will be paid pro rata on the hours worked, with the first payment to be made in February and the second in May. Those eligible include aged care workers in government subsidised home care and aged care workers providing direct care, food or cleaning services in government subsidised residential care. Mr Morrison is expected to unveil the plan during his speech to the National Press Club on Tuesday. - AAP The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/196c2d6a-e663-4da8-9300-99713ab1265d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg