East Grampians Health Service can confirm that patients have tested positive to COVID-19 in the Inpatient Unit. As a result, increased infection prevention and control measures are now in place to limit further spread to vulnerable patients, and the wider community. "No visitors are permitted to the Inpatient Unit, unless for compassionate reasons," EGHS chief executive Nick Bush said. READ MORE: "The facility is being managed under East Grampians Health Service's Outbreak Management Plan with support from the Grampians Public Health Unit. "We remind the community to monitor for symptoms and come forward for testing." If any residents experience any symptoms, no matter how mild the EGHS swab testing clinic, situated in the EGHS carpark, is open from 9am to 12noon Monday to Friday, no appointment is necessary. To avoid delays, please pre-register on: https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill. For testing and isolation requirements please contact the COVID hotline on 1800 675 398.

