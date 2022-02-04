subscribers-only,

The 2021 Grampians Ride to Remember is back on Sunday February 6, with hundreds of riders from across the region set to participate in the 197km scenic ride. The Ride to Remember is an annual event where the community comes together to ride their motorcycles starting in Ararat and around the Grampians region. The ride raises money for the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation. The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation honours the memory of members of the Victoria Police who have died in the line of duty through the support of worthwhile community projects within Victoria. READ MORE: Grampians 'Ride to Remember' chairman Dean Pinniger said the organisers were looking forward to a "safe event" on Sunday. "It looks like we are going to have another fine day for it, that makes it more enjoyable for everyone involved," he said. "At the moment we have over 350 riders and pillion passengers who have registered online, we should get 500 participants no problems which is a great result." The event begins at 9am at Ararat RSL and riders will pass through the rural countryside within the Ararat Rural City and Pyrenees Shire municipalities before finishing proceedings at Alexandra Gardens. "Once everyone assembles back between Alexandra Oval and the Gardens that's when we will have the formalities with everyone getting lunch which is catered for by the Lions Club of Ararat, they do fantastic job and are great partners of the ride," Mr Pinniger said. "We then have the Show and Shine event with riders who want to put their bike into various categories to win prizes. "There are raffles running so we will then draw the winners and after all the formalities the riders will disperse and travel home." Blue Ribbon Foundation chief executive Neil Soullier said Ararat have done a "stunning job" hosting the event for the past 14 years. "It is one of the best organised events we have on our calendar." All proceeds from the event are going towards the $65,000 needed to complete the General X-Ray Project in the "John McNally" Medical Imaging Department at East Grampians Health Service (Ararat Hospital). "From the funds that we raise we support community projects and those are mostly in public hospitals," he said. "When we were looking at ways to honour these police members we wanted to do it in a way that celebrated how they lived rather than how they died. "The hospitals were a very good form of doing that because in a way they are doing what these members were trying to do when they were alive, save lives." Since forming, the Ararat Blue Ribbon branch has been able to invest nearly $1 million into the East Grampians Health Service. "It is absolutely stunning how much they have invested into the local Ararat hospital over the years. "They have helped with improvements to the emergency department, the diagnostic area, the helipad and x-ray machines, among many more. "Ararat has been one of our most successful regional branches." MORE NEWS: The ride started in Melbourne, however due to logistical reasons was moved to Ararat in 2008. "We thought we would take it to a country area and support a regional community," Mr Soullier said. "It gives the riders a more picturesque backdrop to enjoy themselves and enjoy some good old country hospitality. "Ararat put their hand up for the first one and pretty much claimed it for themselves 14 years ago." The ride costs $40 for riders and passengers with lunch, commemorative pin and a showbag included in the price. A mobile cop shop will be in attendance for any residents wanting to buy any gifts from the event.

