subscribers-only,

Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance following a fire in Ararat. Investigators have been told discarded cardboard boxes were set alight in the rear yard of a store on High Street on Wednesday January 19 around 12.30pm. The blaze then spread to a shipping container containing donated clothing. IN OTHER NEWS: The fire caused about $30,000 damage to the adjoining building. Detectives have released an image and CCTV of a person riding an electric bike who may be able to assist with their enquiries. The person was wearing a dark long-sleeved jacket, khaki-coloured pants and light-coloured shoes. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/ec25c5f4-8f54-4e18-9407-5f37aa8b9fb7.jpg/r293_212_904_557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg