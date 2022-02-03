subscribers-only,

ADTA Tennis fully returned to the area this week, with two matches played across the region. Emhurst/Amphitheatre travelled to Landsborough while Crowlands headed in to battle for second position with Ararat. At Landborough, the reigning premiers flexed their muscles and secured themselves an un-challengable top spot. The Elmhurst Men dropping very few games on their way to securing the section. Josh Barker and Trevor Field defeated Aiden Lee and Seth Blake while Darryl Driscoll and Cam Roberts kept Karl Scott and Daniel Simpson scoreless. In the ladies section, Mel Murnane and Sally Roberts gave a strong showing against Simone Scott and Emma Bourke, and Jane McKenry and Marlow Edgar ground out a tiebreak win for Landsborough. The mixed went a similar route, with Elmhurst Amphitheatre picking up all four games while only dropping five games for the set. A mammoth effort! READ MORE: Elmhurst Amphitheatre secure their top spot on the ladder, leaving Landborough hanging for the next two rounds to try and secure a finals berth. In town, the Ararat side hosted Crowlands in the battle for second position. Ararat came out strong in the mens section, with Nick Oliver and John Hannett defeating Julia Boatman and Steve Jardine in convincing fashion. Ararat's Sonny Walton and Tom Bartlett were also able to narrowly avoid a tiebreaker to take the win. Meanwhile, the Crowlands ladies came to play. Kate Vance and Alana Newberry fought hard and overcame Tahni Skewes and Mel Roberts in a lengthy encounter, while Lauren Drum and Ella McLoughlin for Ararat were able to secure the win over the young Crowlands pairing of Annabelle Price and Pieter Jardine. READ MORE: In the mixed, the Crowlands combination of Julia and Kate made short work of Nick and Tahni, however Ararat fought back in all other matches to claim the section and the day. A wonderful day of tennis displayed at both venues. Next week sees the Northern Showdown of Crowlands and Landsborough, and also the battle of the Western Highway with Ararat travelling to Buangor. With two rounds to go, it's anyone's game, and some exciting tennis is sure to ensue. Remember to get in touch with the ADTA or your local clubs to get involved in tennis. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/4f6ece88-b162-4de7-96d8-981c4361f858.jpg/r0_55_2000_1185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg