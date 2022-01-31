coronavirus,

Ararat Rural City local government area continues to decline in active COVID cases since it reached a peak of 164 active cases on January 14. Despite the LGA recording two new cases on Monday, bringing the total of active cases to 47, it was nine less than was recorded on Sunday. Northern Grampians Shire: 86 active cases (+14) Buloke Shire: 24 active cases (+3) Hindmarsh Shire: 32 active cases (+3) Horsham Rural Council: 120 active cases (+10) Ararat Rural City: 47 active cases (+2) Yarriambiack Shire: 26 active cases (+3) West Wimmera Shire: 5 active cases (+0) VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Monday, January 31 NEW CASES: 10,053 (downfrom 10,589 yesterday) DEATHS: 8 (down from 20 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 76,335 (down from 78,294 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 873 (down from 889 yesterday) IN ICU: 102 (down from 111 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 33 (down from 35 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 10,053 new COVID-19 infections and another eight deaths, as thousands of students across the state return to school. The new cases, confirmed by the health department on Monday, include 3568 from PCR tests and 6485 from rapid antigen tests. The total number of active cases in the state is 76,335, down from 78,294 on Sunday. Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have fallen by 16 to 873 patients. There are 102 people in intensive care, nine fewer than on Sunday, with 33 of those on a ventilator. About 38 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 booster, after 16,298 doses were administered at state clinics on Sunday. The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

