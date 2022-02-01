subscribers-only,

Halls Gap defeated Buangor-Tatyoon at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve After deciding to bat first, Buangor-Tatyoon scored 8-195 after 40 overs. Opener Jacob Bates top scored with 83 runs and Michael Harricks scored a further 31 runs. Tobie Ripper was the most economical bowler with 3-26 from seven overs. In reply Halls Gap was bowled out for 56 runs after 22.1 overs with Callum Baker, Michael Harricks and Will Chammings all took three wickets. Youth Club defeated Chalambar at Alexandra Oval (Ararat) Chalambar was restricted to 107 runs from 31.3 overs with Sam Pilgrim top scoring with 29 runs. Nic Baird picked up five wickets for Youth Club while Harvey Evans took four. Youth Club chased down the small total in 38 overs with Chalambar nearly pulling off a miraculous recovery. The Clubbers finished 9-113 with Matt Healy top scoring with 45 runs. Guddie Singh took 4-15 after six overs in Chalambar's one wicket loss. Swifts-Great Western defeated Pomonal at Central Park (Stawell) After deciding to bat first, Combine could only manage 104 runs from 29 overs due to brilliant bowling from Pomonal. Tom Eckel top scored with 18 runs and Lachie Dalkin, Glen Keilar, Patrick Frawley and Lachie Green all took two wickets for Pomonal. In the second inning Pomonal fell 18 runs short of their target with Swifts-Great Western restricting them to 9-86 after 40 overs. Opener Clayton Mackley scored a team high 23 runs with Lachie Dalkin scoring a further 15. READ MORE: Swifts-Great Western defeated Navarre at Navarre Recreation Reserve Combine scored 8-132 after 35 overs with Marc Collins top scoring with 48 runs. Corey Wilkinson picked up three wickets for Navarre and Albert Aldridge took a further two. Navarre finished 27 runs short of Swifts Great Western after 35 overs, finishing 9/95 with Tom Hannett top scoring with 33 runs. St Andrews defeated Halls Gap at Gordon Street Oval (Ararat) St Andrews was sent into bat and scored 7-185 after 35 overs. James Menzies scored a match high 60 runs and Ryan Skillar (31 runs) and Riley Taylor (28 runs*) also contributed with the bat. Halls Gap was bowled out for 53 runs in the 23rd over with Cameron Bretherton top scoring with 13 runs. Luke Spalding was at his damaging best with 4-12 off seven overs. Rhymney/Moyston v BYE MORE NEWS: Chalambar will look to avenge their horrid 114 run loss to Buangor-Tatyoon in round nine when they face off this coming weekend. Youth Club will be confident they will once again defeat Pomonal after winning their round nine clash by 85 runs. Halls Gap will look to get one back on Swifts-Great Western after losing by 85 runs in their round nine match. Round 14 (February 5): St Andrews will be optimistic they can turn the tide against Swifts/Great Western after they fell four wickets short in round six. Rhymney-Moyston defeated Halls Gap last time they met in round six by 39 runs with Glenn Cosgriff top scoring with 31 runs. Round 11 (February 5): While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

