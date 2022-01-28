news, property,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Car 2 $690,000 - $740,000 AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate CONTACT: Ross Matthews on 0408 584 954 INSPECT: By appointment If you are looking for quality then look no further than this 10-year old brick veneer home set on approximately 4,000m2 allotment right on the edge of town. The home has an excellent kitchen that is open to the dining area and living room. There are four bedrooms, three with built-in robes and the main with a walk-in robe and ensuite. For all the homes open for inspection in the region this weekend, click on the map here Climate is controlled by the free standing wood heater in the living room and the convenience of a large reverse cycle split system air conditioner in the main living areas. Outside, with direct access from the kitchen/dining area you will find an excellent alfresco area, perfect for outdoor entertaining. There is also a large 9m x 9m all steel shed with concrete floor and power connected. In addition to the town water there is also 50,000 gallon water tank capacity, ideal for maintaining gardens and lawns.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/d6f6e2af-9d87-4388-95ec-0243664af9d0.jpg/r0_17_1684_968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg