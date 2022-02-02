subscribers-only,

THE District Dance Studio and Dynamic Dance will be working together to provide the best opportunities for the region's young dancers. Dynamic Dance is located on Barkly Street in Ararat, while District Dance Studio operates out of Stawell, St Arnaud and Donald. Dynamic Dance principal Laura Cameron said it would hopefully be a "wonderful partnership" that will encourage dancers to participate in extra classes. "I have known Linda for quite a while and especially over COVID-19 Linda (Grigg) and I were able to support each other through a lot of what was going on," she said. "We spoke about what we could do in our studios and how it would benefit the students. "It was very organic really, it worked out really well." READ MORE: District Dance Studio principal Linda Grigg, who has been teaching dance for over 35 years, said she was captivated by Dynamic Dance due to the "sense of community". "It just reminds me so much of my school," she said. "I felt drawn to come here because it is a great place." "We have the same values in our studios and I think that's what made it so easy to merge ," Ms Cameron added. The newly formed partnership has presented students with the opportunity to participate in the Ready-Set-Dance, which promotes preschoolers' coordination, confidence, and creativity. The program offers three different classes: It encourages students to engage with music and movement, explore activities, play with friends, express creativity, and use imagination. READ MORE: "Linda and Sarah Grigg of District Dance have worked hard on these programs to get them established and they looked to get them Dynamic Dance as well and cover Ararat," Mrs Cameron said. "It will give the students here a chance to get amongst it as well. "Whilst disruptions over the last two years have impacted all students across the school, it has been especially difficult for the younger students and challenging to build up a routine for them in amongst lockdowns and zoom. "Unfortunately, due to the unpredictable nature of the end of 2021, this age group was not continued for term four and involved in our annual concert. "We hope that these new programs re-invigorate the younger students to become involved and enjoy their dance." The new partnership has also given students the chance to participate in Cirque classes. The program was developed by one of the head aerialists of Cirque du Soleil. "Cirque is an exciting new class incorporating lots of new skills and fun for dancers." Mrs Cameron said. "This class aims to add lots of variety for students to explore new concepts and movement ideas. "The class will incorporate many different elements, including aerial and circus-based skills." Sarah Grigg of District Dance said the Cirque program was "really exciting". "I love it, it has given me a whole new passion," she said. "The program is inside out safe and amazing. "Never did I think I would be a 26 year old mother of two climbing a silk. "We won studio of the year in 2019 and with Dynamic and District Dance coming together, we are going to go for studio of the year again." For residents interested in singing, SoundCheck will also be conducting vocal classes from the Dynamic Dance studio space during 2022. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/fcce31ae-e5c9-44de-ab6f-ca043ec7ccf1.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg