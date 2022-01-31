subscribers-only,

On February 1 at 11am the Ararat Gallery is giving preschoolers a chance to create crafts inspired by children's storybooks. Hosted by local painter and library story-time presenter Grant Thomas, the monthly workshops have been a popular artistic outlet for local children since 2016. Ararat Rural City chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said it is fantastic to see young ones return to Ararat Gallery TAMA. "Mini Makers has become an iconic part of the Gallery program, inspiring Ararat's next generation of creative talent," he said. "On Tuesday, Grant will kick off the 2022 program by reading a teddy bear book, to be followed by a puppet making activity. "We've been very fortunate to have a number of wonderful Council and Gallery staff over the years to help our little ones explore a range of materials and creative techniques. "The kids are especially lucky to have Grant Thomas sharing his talents and inspiring the next generation with his characteristic enthusiasm, colour and flair." MORE NEWS: Dr Harrison said in 2021 Mini Makers and the Gallery supported a number of new initiatives that resonated with the community. "A number of children from Ararat Early Learning Centre's kinder class that developed the butterfly and poppy exhibits last year for the Gallery and its new community art wall, had also engaged in the Mini Makers program," he said. "We finished off last year with a very popular Christmas session with children and mums making Christmas tree decorations. Gallery staff also gave out art kits to families over the holiday period, so children could keep being creative over the break. "While the current outbreak has become a challenge for the entire community, it's great that we can see the program safely return next week, and I'm confident that the 2022 program will be bigger and better. MORE NEWS: "Arts and culture is an important part of our community life, and I'm glad that we have really passionate people supporting some fantastic programming at our Gallery, community halls and performance spaces." Mini Makers is free, and there is no need to book, but please check in with the QR Code provided and have your proof of vaccination ready. For further information or to contact the Gallery visit the Ararat Gallery TAMA website at: http://www.araratgallerytama.com.au/ If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

