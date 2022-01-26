coronavirus,

Victoria recorded another 13,507 new COVID-19 cases overnight. The new infections were detected from 6,974 at-home rapid antigen tests and 6,533 laboratory-run PCR tests. Ararat Rural City has recorded nine new cases overnight and have 66 active cases. In the Wimmera and Grampians regions all regions have seen new cases recorded since 12pm Tuesday, January 25 expect for West Wimmera Shire. IN OTHER NEWS: Ararat Rural City: 66 active cases (+9) Buloke Shire: 187 active cases (+25) Hindmarsh Shire: 30 active cases (+6) Horsham Rural City: 129 active cases (+28) Northern Grampians Shire: 79 active cases (+21) Yarriambiack Shire: 31 active cases (+6) West Wimmera Shire: 11 active cases (+0) A total of 1,089 people were in hospital on Tuesday, 113 in intensive care and 40 on ventilators. Another 25,465 received a vaccine dose, taking the total amount of eligible people to receive their third dose to 34 per cent. Sadly, another 35 people have died from the virus and its complications, according to Department of Health statistics. It comes as concerns mount that people who need mental health help are avoiding reaching out amid the Omicron wave. A similar effect was observed at the start of the pandemic two years ago, NSW chief psychiatrist Murray Wright said on Tuesday. "We have seen some concerning signals that people with serious mental health issues might be avoiding seeking acute care, or attending our emergency departments," Dr Wright told reporters. - With Australian Associated Press The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/7f73ec5c-aff2-46ef-ba2c-4c04c3f96ef8.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg