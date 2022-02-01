subscribers-only,

ALMOST half a million dollars of capital works gets the green light at the Ararat Rural City council meeting in January. The council reviewed the Community Asset Committee Half Year report during it's January 25 meeting. A Community Asset Committee is a committee with powers of the council, established with members appointed by council. Powers are delegated and subject to the terms and conditioned specified by the executive officer, for the purpose of managing a community asset in the municipal district. Ararat Rural City chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said dealing with the Community Asset Committees was "one of the favourite parts" of his job. "l will continue to work with committees to ensure that the standard of facilities are maintained for future generations," he said. "Council has a project management budget to upgrade these facilities as required. "The contribution to maintaining these facilities by Community Asset Committee members is a credit to them and I congratulate all involved and thank them for their contribution."' IN OTHER NEWS: Dr Harrison said a review recently took place of some community asset committees. "It was agreed that we would fold the Lake Bolac complex committee and roll out leases to the three very successful sporting clubs that formed part of that complex," he said. "That is the Lake Bolac Bowls Club, the Wickliffe-Lake Bolac Football Netball Club and also the Lake Bolac Golf Club. "I view that as a very strong outcome in that space." Dr Harrison also announced new capital works for 2022. "There is planned works for this year for Buangor Community Sports Centre for $270,000 for a new kitchen," he said. "Lake Bolac Complex ($218,000) for a kitchen and planning work around Lake Bolac Hall ($20,000). "The Tatyoon Recreation Reserve are well into planning for a new social facility to replace the existing hall which is possibly ageing and possibly not large enough for the purpose they need it for." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/bc3f4c1f-e2b1-4b82-9ea0-16e6d23546e7.jpg/r22_0_771_423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg