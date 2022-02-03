subscribers-only,

ARARAT Rural Council has received a "record number" of applications for housing, showing how much the regional town is growing. Ararat Rural City Council passed a number of planning permits, and certification of subdivision plans during it's January 25 meeting. The list of planning matters were decided over delegation by council officers. Ararat chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said council are receiving a "record number" of subdivision applications and planning permit applications every month. "There are a range of small lot subdivisions in there which is adding to the available and affordable housing stock which we have in the municipality, which is really strong," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Gwenda Allgood said she can't believe the town's growth in recent years. "I must admit the last two items on the agenda is something that years ago we could have only dreamt of," he said. "The only thing that worries me is that there are so many people talking about the fact they can't get material." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

